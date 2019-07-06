Analysts Expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.38). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,729.02% and a negative return on equity of 123.00%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

BLCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 841,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.