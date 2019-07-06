Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.95. 655,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,242. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 8,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $214,637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $112,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,146,271 shares of company stock valued at $225,337,037. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

