Analysts Expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PCYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Austin F. Jr. Noll acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at $662,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Park City Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Park City Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,685. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $101.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park City Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

