Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.19. Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 330,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. 31,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,049. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

