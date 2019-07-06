Analysts Offer Predictions for CIT Group Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for CIT Group in a report released on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

