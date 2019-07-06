Analysts Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Price Target at $130.76

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €130.76 ($152.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €124.58 ($144.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.85. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

