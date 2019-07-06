Analysts Set BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Price Target at $78.83

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark set a $82.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,564. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.33. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $80.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 23.36%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioTelemetry news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at about $31,052,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 284.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 354,043 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 712.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 310,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 272,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 169,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at about $9,848,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.