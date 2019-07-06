Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $45.86

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after buying an additional 304,892 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,570,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,584,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 132,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,545. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

