Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $80.75

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 417,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Thor Industries has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

