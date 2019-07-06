Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.83.

ATRS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,868.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $276,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

