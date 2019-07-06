Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFI. TheStreet cut Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Gabelli cut Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

AFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 2.17. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

