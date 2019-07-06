Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Arvinas’ rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arvinas an industry rank of 62 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 240,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $805.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 810,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $17,714,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

