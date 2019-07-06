Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT Set at $26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Asante Solutions to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $463,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,975 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,385,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

