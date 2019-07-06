Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Assura in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,832 ($32,447.41).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

