AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Main First Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 2,811,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.