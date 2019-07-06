Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of AY opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.55. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 371.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 729.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 439,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.