Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 2.88.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 49.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,975,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 655,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 66.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 395,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 128.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 154,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.