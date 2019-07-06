Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Avinger has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 291.57% and a negative return on equity of 276.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.63% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

