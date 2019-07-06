B. Riley Analysts Give Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) a $30.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 346.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 79.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

