Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.50 ($63.37).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €43.22 ($50.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.34. Covestro has a 12 month low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 12 month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.