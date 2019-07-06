Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.75 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.75 ($6.69) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a €5.90 ($6.86) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.61 ($6.53).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

