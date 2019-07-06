Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of BSMX opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

