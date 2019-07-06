Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays reaffirmed an average rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,714 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $217,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,223,000 after purchasing an additional 703,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.