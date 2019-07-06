Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BANR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $26,214.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

