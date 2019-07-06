Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANR. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. Banner has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $26,214.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Banner by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Banner by 1,669.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 716.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.