Barclays Begins Coverage on Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLV opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

In related news, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $24,352,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284 in the last 90 days.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

