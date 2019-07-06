Barclays Downgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.21.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $112.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,970,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,187,000 after purchasing an additional 422,380 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,294,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

