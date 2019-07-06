Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.96 ($90.65).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €67.05 ($77.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a twelve month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.84.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.