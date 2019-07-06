Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.81 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.09.

NYSE BTE opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,340,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

