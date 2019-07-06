Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,036,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

