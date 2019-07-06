BidaskClub Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AGIO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.