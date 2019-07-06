BidaskClub Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ KALU opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,083,105 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.