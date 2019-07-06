BidaskClub Lowers Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CELG. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. William Blair cut Celgene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Celgene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.34 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Celgene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Celgene stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.26. Celgene has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter worth about $484,390,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $226,613,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $202,076,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

