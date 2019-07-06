BidaskClub Lowers Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qiwi by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Qiwi by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

