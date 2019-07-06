BidaskClub Upgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,118.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

