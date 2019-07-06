Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 4,121,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,276. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

