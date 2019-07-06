Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. 891,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,550. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 58,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,764,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 657,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

