Brent Johnson Sells 3,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $60,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $20,460.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $41,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $20,340.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $21,020.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $42,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $20,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $61,710.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $19.60 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

