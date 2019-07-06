Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of BGG opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 22.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 720,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 133,540 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

