Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.62. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $20,938,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $13,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after buying an additional 289,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,233,000 after buying an additional 287,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 152,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

