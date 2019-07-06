Brokerages Expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Pioneer Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

PES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

NYSE:PES traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,382,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 337,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 82,486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.