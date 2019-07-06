Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.85. 1,359,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.