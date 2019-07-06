Brokerages Set $11.00 Target Price for Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.73. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.