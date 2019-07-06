Brokerages Set Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Target Price at $26.00

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 101.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HNP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.75%.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

