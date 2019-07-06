Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $56.85

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $30,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,859.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,114,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Owens Corning by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $4,265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 965,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 862,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

