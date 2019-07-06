Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

