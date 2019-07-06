Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 20,000 Shares

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,515.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 11,397 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $241,502.43.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

