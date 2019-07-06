Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. Casa Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 149,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

