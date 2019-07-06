Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Castlight Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $79,721 over the last 90 days. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Castlight Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,125,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,059,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 170,673 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

