Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

